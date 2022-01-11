JOHNSON CITY - The Rev. David R. Burkette, 95, of Johnson City, TN and formerly of Jefferson, NC and Winston-Salem, NC died on January 8, 2022 in Johnson City. He was born in Ashe County near Jefferson, NC on June 28, 1926, the older son of the Rev. George Carroll and Maxie Ennice Burkett. David graduated from Nathan’s Creek High School in Ashe County, attended Draughn’s Business College in Winston-Salem and Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA, and was a 1957 graduate of Moravian Theological Seminary in Bethlehem. Following work in the business world as a sales representative for the George A. Hormel Company, he felt called into ordained ministry, enrolled in theological seminary in 1954, and following graduation was ordained into the ministry of the Moravian Church in June, 1957. He served Moravian congregations as pastor at Clemmons, Bethania, Fries Memorial, founding pastor of Rolling Hills Moravian Church in Longwood, Florida, and Calvary Moravian in Winston-Salem. In 1978 he was called to be Director of Evangelism and Home Missions for the Moravian Church, Southern Province, from which position he retired in 1991. Following retirement, he served interim pastorates at several Moravian congregations before relocating to his family home place in Ashe County. While living in Ashe County he and his late wife, Dorothy, were active in the Mountain Laurel Moravian Fellowship, Laurel Springs, NC. In 2014 he and Dot relocated to Johnson City, where, at the time of his death, he was a resident of Brookdale Senior Living. His wife of more than 76 years died in January 2020. David’s life was centered on the church and its mission, and he remained keenly interested in the church, the progress of its various ministries, pastors and congregations until the day of his death. Until physical limitations prohibited, he was an avid golfer, gardener and orchardist. and loved road trips in pursuit of vintage North Carolina art pottery. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, and his younger brother, Edgar. He is survived by two sons: the Rt. Rev. D. Wayne Burkette (Nancy) of Pfafftown, NC and Dr. Gary D. Burkette (Melissa) of Johnson City; six grandchildren: Dr. Allison Burkette of Lexington, KY; Amanda B. Grimstead (Jamie), of Winston-Salem; Elizabeth B. Brown (Seth), Jonathan Burkette (Michele), Taylor Burkette and Caroline Burkette, all of Johnson City; two step grandchildren: Keely Brock (Josh) and Sydney Farthing, both of Knoxville, TN; and 12 great grandchildren. A family graveside service will take place in Salem God’s Acre, followed by a public memorial service at 11:00 am at Calvary Moravian Church on Thursday, January 13, 2022. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sunnyside Ministry of the Moravian Church, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or to Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.