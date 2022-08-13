JOHNSON CITY - Rev. Daniel Lee Case, 83 of Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Friday, August 12, 2022 with his family by his side. He was a native of Laurel, Maryland and was a son of the late Hurd Fielding Case and Blanche Phillips. Dan worked for East Tennessee Transportation for over 25 years. He then went into the Ministry, that was his calling, and has remained there for about 40 years. Dan was the pastor at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren for 26 years. He loved to attend other churches in the area and meet new people. Dan didn't know a stranger. He also enjoyed working on and restoring cars. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl and Roy Case also a sister, Shirley Phillips.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Norma Jean Hodge Case; four sons, Richard L. Case and wife, Cindy of Johnson City, Steven W. Case and wife, Teresa of Carter County, Darrell L. Case and wife, Lori of Johnson City and Michael J. Case of Carter County; two sisters, Janet Orozco and Vickie Smith both of Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Sherry Williams, Brittni Jones, Miranda Case, Steven Case Jr., Stacy Huie, Dayton Case and Tiffany Buchanan; twenty-two great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Rev. Case will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, August 15, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Roger Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 343 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Blountville, TN 37617. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Hospice staff for their wonderful care.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245