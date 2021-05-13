LIMESTONE - On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Rev. Byrl Fann of Limestone, while with his loving family by his side passed from this earthly home into the presence of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. He was 76.
Throughout his battle with cancer his faith was a testimony to all who knew him. Mr. Fann was born November 18, 1944 in Greeneville, TN, a son of the late Byrl Jefferson and Rosa Lee Shelton Fann. Byrl was a 1962 graduate of St. James High School in Greeneville, TN. Byrl is a United States Army veteran, having proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.
Rev. Fann was an LPN for 3 years and retired after 30 years from Greene Valley Developmental Center as a developmental supervisor.
In April of 1977, he announced his calling into the Gospel Ministry and preached for 45 years at many churches in the surrounding area and had a radio broadcast, “The Blood is Still There” on WETB for 27 years. During his years of service for the Lord. He was able to leave a Godly influence on all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son: Byrl Lee Fann Jr.; parents: Byrl Jefferson Fann and Rosa Lee Shelton Fann; his sister: Pansy Hartman; five brothers: Bobby Fann, Lyle Fann, Kyle Fann, Eugene Fann, and Michael Fann.
Survivors include his loving and dedicated wife of 54 years: Linda Keys Fann; daughter: Tammy Baines and fiancé, Troy Kiser; grandson: Matthew (Tracie) Baines; and he was blessed with a great-granddaughter, Paisley Ann Baines and a great-grandson, Peyton Lawing; a fur friend: Bella. Byrl also leaves several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 12 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15th. Funeral services will follow visitation in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. The Rev. Eddie McAmis, the Rev. Richard Tittle, and the Rev. Mike Hubbard will officiate. The Rev. Paul Crowe will be an honorary minister. Burial will be in GraceLand Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the area ministers.
Arrangements by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, 1125 Tusculum Blvd. Greeneville, TN 37745. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.doughty-stevens.com