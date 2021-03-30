Retired Army Major Gerry Ignatius Greenwell, 72, departed this world on March 27, 2021, to be with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born on August 30, 1948, in Leonardtown, Maryland. He spent the first 21 years of his life in Southern Maryland where he learned to work hard and play hard under the guise of good strong parents. On the day before he turned 21, he received his draft notice into the Army. What a birthday present! But it turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to him. During his 21 years of military service, he had many good stateside tours of duty, two overseas tours in Korea, and spent a short while in Germany. He retired in 1993 at the rank of Major. Gerry was a member of New Vision Church of God, Johnson City, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nace and Laura Greenwell, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, two stepsons, Richard and Regan Garland; several friends, and a special Pastor, the Reverend Russell Ward.
Those left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, his wife Margo; his daughter Margo Ann; a son Gerry Jr.; four siblings (Janet, Danny, Sharon, and Lisa); four grandchildren (Solomon, Alhona, Presley and Maison); nieces and nephews, Denny, Dawn, Ryan, Kaitlyn and Martha; many friends, especially long time friend Wolf Brother Ray Cameron; and special pets, Snowflake and Gonja.
Funeral services for Gerry will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastors Jim Furches, David Dugger and David Vanhoy officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 2, 2021 in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, 925 Sugar Grove Road, Butler, TN 37640. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made in Gerry’s name to the Disabled American Veterans, Washington County Chapter 9, 407 E. Market Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245