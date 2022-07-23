Retired Army Chaplain Fowler, 71, died at the Hospice Unit, Community Living Center, James H. Quillen Medical Center, on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022. Chaplain Fowler was born in Atlanta, GA, April 10, 1951, a son of the late Gene Shirrell Fowler, Sr. and Jacquelyn Hall Fowler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, George Fowler.

Chaplain Fowler was raised in Orlando, FL., graduated from Boone High School in 1969, and attended Atlanta Christian College for one year before transferring to Milligan College in Milligan, TN, where he graduated with a BA in Christian Ministries in 1973. He attended Emmanuel School of Religion in Johnson City, TN, graduating with a Master of Divinity in 1978. He graduated from the Army War College with a Master of Strategic Studies in 2000. He was endorsed as a chaplain by the Christian Church/Churches of Christ in 1978.