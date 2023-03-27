ELIZABETHTON - Retha Kay Rose, 62, of Elizabethton passed away at Sycamore Shoals Hospital after an extended illness on Friday March 24th, 2023. She was surrounded by loved ones. She was born to the late Bobby Junior Rose and Lillian Jeannette Brummitt Rose. Retha was also preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents, her beloved cat “midnight” and the love of her life, Gary Lyons with whom she shared her life. She cherished every minute with him.

Retha was of the Freewill Baptist faith. She had a big heart and always cared for those around her, her heart belonged to people and animals. She was known for feeding and caring for all the neighborhood animals as well as donating to the local animal shelter. She took special pride in collecting and donating to the Johnia Berry Toy drive. She enjoyed bargain hunting, working in her yard and arranging flowers. She could make anything beautiful. She worked as a dental assistant for years.

