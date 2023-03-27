ELIZABETHTON - Retha Kay Rose, 62, of Elizabethton passed away at Sycamore Shoals Hospital after an extended illness on Friday March 24th, 2023. She was surrounded by loved ones. She was born to the late Bobby Junior Rose and Lillian Jeannette Brummitt Rose. Retha was also preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents, her beloved cat “midnight” and the love of her life, Gary Lyons with whom she shared her life. She cherished every minute with him.
Retha was of the Freewill Baptist faith. She had a big heart and always cared for those around her, her heart belonged to people and animals. She was known for feeding and caring for all the neighborhood animals as well as donating to the local animal shelter. She took special pride in collecting and donating to the Johnia Berry Toy drive. She enjoyed bargain hunting, working in her yard and arranging flowers. She could make anything beautiful. She worked as a dental assistant for years.
Those left to cherish her memory are a brother, Ronnie Steve Miller; a very special aunt, Marie Davis and her husband Ronnie; a special cousin, Sonny Miller and Joyce; a cousin whom she cared for very much, Kaleb Miller; a special niece, Makayla; as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; Neighbors, Jim and Ann Brown who helped around the house, as well as her Dry Hollow, Stoney Creek family; her “heart family” as she called them, Dorothy Odom, Rick Gwyn, Juanita Simerly, Kathy Tribble, and Leonard Hicks. They were more than friends, they were family
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home between the hours of 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM prior to the graveside service at Lyons Cemetery. Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family with Ronnie Davis serving as honorary pallbearer.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the ICU nurses, staff, and doctors at Sycamore shoals Hospital. They would also like to thank a special cousin, Sonny Miller for all the help he offered her through the years; her hairdresser Kathy Lethcoe, as well as her close friends Dorothy Odom, Joyce Miller and her aunt Marie Davis. They provided comfort to her during her illness and were with her during her time in the hospital.
Since Retha always donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Elizabethton Animal Shelter; the family has requested in lieu of flowers family and friends may choose to donate to either of these causes whom she held both so close to her heart.
Elizabethton Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
