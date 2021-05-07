ROAN MOUNTAIN - Retha Cornett Whitehead, 102, Roan Mountain went home to be with her Lord and Savior on, Thursday, May 06, 2021 at Waters at Roan Highland. Retha was a native of the Roan Mountain community and a lifelong resident of Carter County. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Myrtle Stevens Cornett. In addition to her parents Retha was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Whitehead of 49 years; sister, Georgia Carlton and a brother Cline Cornett; and great grandson Ricky Whitehead. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and taking care of her family. She was a member of Little Mountain Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Estel and wife Kathy and Jerry and wife Shirley. Also, a sister, Mary Tolley; four grandchildren: Rick (Robin), Joe (Mitzi), Jeff and Troy (Missy); great grandchildren: Shea, Taylor, Paige, Tristan, Devin, Austin and one great great grandchild: Colton. There are many more family members that will also cherish her memory.
A service will be held on Sunday, May 09, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Derrick Hughes, officiating. Music will be provided by the Hughes Family Singers. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be following the service at Blevins Cemetery Railroad Grade. Active pallbearers will be Jeff, Troy, Rick, Joe, Taylor, Devin, Tristan and Austin Whitehead. Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Hill, Burl Sluder, Delaney Berry and her Church Family. Special thanks to the Waters of Roan Highland for their special care of Retha while there! Special thanks to Hospice Care Nurse Penny Whitehead. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitehead Family.