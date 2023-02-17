JOHNSON CITY - Retired Green Beret MG Gary Harrell, a former Delta Force Commander whose numerous military exploits included hunting Pablo Escobar, rescuing American hostages in Panama, and operations in Somalia, died early Valentine’s Day in Johnson City, TN. He was 71. Harrell peacefully reunited with his brothers-in-arms who went before him, surrounded by loved ones, following an 18-month battle against his toughest enemy yet, Glioblastoma brain cancer.
Harrell was born in Johnson City, TN in 1951. He was awarded the first 4-year ROTC scholarship to ETSU and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in December 1973. In 1977, Harrell completed the Special Forces Qualification Course. From there, his storied career took him around the globe. He spent 15 years with Delta Force, to include two years as commander. After leaving Delta, he joined Central Command and oversaw the initial operations in Afghanistan. He was SOCCENT commander during the beginning stages of the ground war in Iraq. In 2008, MG Harrell retired from the US Army and continued work in the private sector.
MG Harrell is survived by: his bride of 50 years, the former Jennifer Counts; daughter, Andrea Burchette and her husband Kevin Burchette and daughters Carson Grace and Callie Faith; son, Chad Harrell and his wife Marcia and sons Rory Lynn and William Finnegan; and daughter, Amanda Schwamburger and husband Nathan Schwamburger and son Harrell Thomas and daughter Hadley Canon; his mother, Louise Harrell; brothers, Robert Harrell and wife Donna, Jim Harrell and his wife Donna, and sister, Mary Blake; brother-in-law, Lawrence Counts and his wife Choureé. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Harrell.
Visitation will be held at Boones Creek Christian Church, 2684 Boones Creek Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615, this Sunday, February 19th from 2:30 pm until 6:00 pm with the funeral service to follow at 6:30 pm, which will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Boones Creek Christian Church’s Facebook page. The burial service will be conducted Monday, February 20th, at 9:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Annex), 215 Heroes Dr., Mountain Home, TN 37684.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Harrell family. (423)282-1521