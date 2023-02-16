JOHNSON CITY - Retired Green Beret MG Gary Harrell, a former Delta Force Commander whose numerous military exploits included hunting Pablo Escobar, rescuing American hostages in Panama, and operations in Somalia, died early Valentine’s Day in Johnson City, TN. He was 71. Harrell peacefully reunited with his brothers-in-arms who went before him, surrounded by loved ones, following an 18-month battle against his toughest enemy yet, Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Harrell was born in Johnson City, TN in 1951. He was awarded the first 4-year ROTC scholarship to ETSU and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in December 1973. In 1977, Harrell completed the Special Forces Qualification Course. From there, his storied career took him around the globe. He spent 15 years with Delta Force, to include two years as commander. After leaving Delta, he joined Central Command and oversaw the initial operations in Afghanistan. He was SOCCENT commander during the beginning stages of the ground war in Iraq. In 2008, MG Harrell retired from the US Army and continued work in the private sector.

