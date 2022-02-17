Reno M. Kidd departed this life Friday February 11, 2022.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Reno Kidd will be held on Saturday, February
19, 2022 at 12:30pm at Birchette Mortuary Chapel, 219 East Millard Street Johnson City. Pastor Alan Evans will be officiating. The family will receive friends
from 11:30am to 12:30pm. Reno will be laid to rest immediately following the service at
Washington County Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.birchettemortuary.com Professional service and care of Mr. Reno Kidd and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary Inc. (423) 926-6013.