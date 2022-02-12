Reno M. Kidd departed this life Friday February 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.birchettemortuary.com Professional service and care of Mr. Reno M. Kidd and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary Inc. (423) 926-6013
