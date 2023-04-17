JOHNSON CITY - Rena Blazer, 88, Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Rena was a native of Cocke County and had been a resident of Johnson City for most of her life.
She was a daughter of the late John D. and Leecy Fowler Blazer.
Rena was a homemaker and a longtime member of the former Boones Creek United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Charles Graden Blazer, in 2004, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie and Jack Gorrell, Vallie and Carroll Bible, and son-in-law, John Hitechew.
Rena is survived by two daughters, Brenda Blazer, and Patricia Hall (Fred), all of Gray; two grandchildren, Nickie Adams (Walt), Johnson City, Charles Green (Liz), Jacksonville, NC; three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Bentley and Gabriel; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Ken Lytton, officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Graveside committal service will be held Thursday at 11:00 A.M., in Harned’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1154 N. Highway 340, Parrottsville, TN 37843. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. Thursday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Blazer family. (423) 928-6111
