GASTONIA, NC - Rekha Puranik of Gastonia, NC and previously of Johnson City, TN, passed away at home on July 29th, 2020. She courageously battled progressive supranuclear palsy and did so with dignity for more than three years, never once losing her tenacious spirit.
She was born in Pune, India as Sudha Jagannath Kumthekar. According to tradition, her full name was affectionately changed with marriage, and in 1958 she became Rekha Hari Puranik.
She was a Sanskrit scholar, with a BA in Sanskrit, from Modern High School in Pune, India and won the top prize at the state level. She graduated magna cum laude, from The University of Memphis, Lambuth Campus in Jackson, TN, receiving her BS degree in computer science. She worked as a computer programmer at IT&T/ North Electric in Milan, TN and Johnson City, TN.
She was the beloved wife of Hari Keshav Puranik, currently of Gastonia, the beloved mother of Kanchan Puranik McMahan and Sadhana Allison Puranik, the beloved grandmother of Karia Dibert, Kassi Dibert, Ashwin Batey and Sophia Batey, the loved mother-in-law of Daniel McMahan, James Batey, and former son in law Steven Dibert.
She will be remembered for her incisive mind and her community service in Johnson City, TN. Her generous, compassionate spirit was exceptional in caring for not only the Kumthekar family, but also the Puranik family, extended family, and friends. We have many fond memories of her exceptionally good cooking and she has handwritten over 300 recipes!
Her memorial and last rites will be held at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, on Friday, July 31st, 11 o’clock AM, at 1503 South York Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28052.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com