ERWIN - Regis Lamont “Monty” Willis, age 80, of Erwin, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on Monday, March 30, 1942, in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Regis Willis and Irene Kegley Willis.

He worked at NFS and Hoover Ball, until his retirement from NN Ball & Roller. Monty was a devout Christian who loved to read his Bible before bed. Monty was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed working in his wood-working shop, making rocking chairs and toy cars for children.

