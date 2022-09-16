ERWIN - Regis Lamont “Monty” Willis, age 80, of Erwin, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on Monday, March 30, 1942, in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Regis Willis and Irene Kegley Willis.
He worked at NFS and Hoover Ball, until his retirement from NN Ball & Roller. Monty was a devout Christian who loved to read his Bible before bed. Monty was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed working in his wood-working shop, making rocking chairs and toy cars for children.
In addition to his parents, Monty was preceded in death by his sister, Angeal Willis Bradford.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years, Connie Helton Willis; daughters: Raegan and Miranda Willis of Erwin; son, Clint Willis and wife, Ashton of Erwin; grandson, Karter Willis; family son and brother, Gerald Harless; nieces: Maddy Farnor of Johnson City and Kim Farnor of St. Augustine, FL; middle granddaughters: Caitlin Moore of Limestone Cove, Laura Moore, Johnson City, Sarah Moore Liko, and husband, Ermal of Tallahassee, FL; many honorary grandchildren also survive.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Holston Valley Hospital, Dr. Charles Miller and staff for the exceptional love and care given to Monty.
Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the funeral home chapel. Monty’s funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday in the Evergreen Mausoleum. Ben Evely will preside over the service. Music will be provided by Maddy Farnor. Pallbearers will be Earl Willis, Will Willis, Jordan Johnson, Robby White, Chase White, Joseph White, Nathan Harris, Dillion Harris, and Roy Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Farnor, Cadez Farnor, Bucky Farnor, Gerald Harless and Eddie Harris.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 398, Erwin, TN 37650, SendTheWord.org; Ronald McDonald House, 418 N. State of Franklin, Johnson City, TN 37604, www.rmhc.org; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Department, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org