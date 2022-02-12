ELIZABETHTON - Regina Jean Anderson Barker, 60, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her residence. A native of Carter County, she was born June 18, 1961. Regina was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was a former employee of Cornerstone Village, Johnson City. She was of the Baptist Faith. Regina loved going to the beach and loved her animals. She was preceded in death by her father: Norman Anderson and a half-brother Paul Anderson.
Survivors include her daughter: Amber Barker, Her Mother: Wilma Taylor Anderson, a half-brother: Terry Anderson, also her furry four-legged friend, Shena. Her Special friend, Amanda Carter.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.