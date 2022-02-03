BLOUNTVILLE - Regenia Ann Morrison Fee, age 65, of Blountville, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born March 10, 1956 in Bristol, TN, a daughter of the late Eugene H. and Pearl Blevins Morrison, and she was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She worked as an administrative assistant at Domtar Paper Co., and was a former employee of Beecham. She was an active member and pianist of Sullivan Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. Regenia was always volunteering to help those in need, loved to cook for family and friends, and could always put anyone at ease with her sense of humor and caring heart.
She was survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Danny L. Fee; brother, Roger W. Morrison; nephews, Douglas W. Morrison, Landon E. Morrison and fiancé Becky Quinn; her cat, Lacey; several cousins and lots of close friends.
The funeral service will be held 6:00 pm, Sunday, February 6, 2022 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Strong, Evangelist Bob Sanders, and Rev. Don McCan officiating. A private entombment will be held in East Tennessee Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 5:45 pm prior to service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mission Program at Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.