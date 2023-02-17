JOHNSON CITY - Reese Burton Graybeal, Jr., loving husband and father passed peacefully at home in Johnson City, Tennessee on Friday, February 10, 2023. Burt was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on April 5, 1949 to the late Reese and Sammye Graybeal. He was a graduate of Young High School, Knoxville, TN. In 1968 he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he advanced to the rank of Corporal while serving in the Vietnam conflict. He earned the national Defense Service medal, Vietnamese Service and Campaign medal, Cross of Gallantry and Combat Action ribbon. He was of the Baptist faith. Burt loved racing, sports, and was the former owner of Victory Lane Collectibles. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Linda B. Graybeal; daughter, Marty Couch and husband Allen; faithful four-legged companion, Caesar; sister-in-law, Diana Runyon and husband Bobby; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to join us on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN for a 3:00 PM graveside service with full military honors officiated by Pastor Will Cate. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com