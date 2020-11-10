UNICOI - Rebeccca Lynn Roberts Norton, age 55, of Unicoi passed away Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at JCMC. She was a daughter of the late Annette Randolph Roberts and Roy Roger Roberts. Ms. Norton was an office manager/insurance broker at The Yates Agency and was a devoted christian lady who loved serving the Lord. She was very outgoing and enjoyed activities such as dancing, going out with friends/family, going to the movie theater and going to church. She once kept a secret for forty-one years (BLT). Ms. Norton never met a stranger she made friends with everyone she came in contact with. She was loved by so many people. She was so full of life and yet taken to young. Other than the death of her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Melanie Marie Roberts in 2015.
Mrs. Norton leaves behind to cherish her memories; Her daughter, Rebecca Nicole Barlow and husband, Brandon Barlow; Two beautiful grandchildren, Faith Barlow and Grant Barlow; Three loving brothers, Mark Roberts and wife, Teresa, Roger Roberts and Adam Roberts; Four nieces, Breanna Tilson and husband Josh, Megan Roberts and husband Timmy, Kelly Roberts and ZoeyAnn Roberts;
Six nephews, Daniel Roberts and son, Aiden Roberts, Johnny Roberts, Chris Roberts, Logan Tilson,
Justin Duke, Peyton Duke and Several other family members.
Visitation will begin at 1P Wednesday November 11, 2020 until service time. Memorial services will be held 2P Wednesday November 11 ,2020 at Lower Higgins Creek Church. Pastor Charlie Byrd will officiate.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Norton Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.