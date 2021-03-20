JOHNSON CITY - Rebecca Sue Price Overdorf, 82, Johnson City, went to be with her Lord, Friday, March 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 17, 1938 in Rogersville, Tenn. To the late James R. & Christine Shanks Price. She was a graduate of Rogersville High School and attended Johnson University, Knoxville. She was a homemaker. Becky was a member of the Range Community Christian Church.
Becky Overdorf said when she was in the third grade that she wanted to be a preacher’s wife. She lived her life fulfilling that dream, serving alongside of Ken in ministry for over 60 years. Along the way, she mentored several young minister’s wives. She loved serving churches in many roles, such as teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and youth groups; serving as pianist, organist, and church secretary; leading women’s ministries; and organizing and taking meals to the sick and bereaved. She had a great gift of hospitality, hosting countless people and families in her home. She loved to cook for her family and for others, always remembering and cooking each person’s favorite dish. She had a strong love for missions and served as her church’s missions treasurer for several years, finding great joy each month writing and sending checks to those who serve throughout the world. She cherished her family, and had a way of making each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild feel loved and important, as though each were her favorite. Becky was preceded in death by a Grandson: Jacob Ronk, two brothers: Bill and Lyons Price and a sister: Barbara Cary. Her children and all her family “rise up and call her blessed” (Prov. 31: 28).
Survivors include her husband of 62 years: Kenneth Lee Overdorf. Her Daughters: Deborah (Paul) Miller, Johnson City and Rachel (Paul) Ronk, Alum Creek, West Virginia. Her Sons: Randy Overdorf, Elizabethton and Daniel (Carrie) Overdorf, Knoxville. 12 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and One Great Granddaughter on the way. One Brother: Charles (Betty) Price, Herndon, Virginia, A Sister-In-Law: Carolyn Price, Beechmont, Kentucky. Several nieces and nephews and Great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton officiating by Dr. David Eubanks and members of Range Community Christian Church and Gap Creek Christian Church. Music will be provided by the Range Trio of Range Community Christian Church and Bobby McGee, Soloist. Graveside Service and Interment will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Dave Mullins and Roland Whittemore, Ministers officiating. Active Pallbearers (Grandsons) Aaron Keller, Jonathan Keller, Thomas Miller, Travis Overdorf, and Tyler Overdorf. A vacant spot is in honor of Peyton Overdorf and in loving memory of Jacob Ronk. In lieu of flowers, Gifts may be made to the Overdorf Preaching Scholarship Fund at Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN. 37998. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Overdorf family