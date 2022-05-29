JOHNSON CITY - Rebecca “Becky” Grindstaff of Johnson City, TN passed away suddenly on March 14, 2022.
A small graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 31st at the Old Butler Cemetery in Butler, TN at 11:30 am. This is her birthday and wedding anniversary to her sweetheart. The family invites you to join them as they say goodbye and reunite Becky with Joe. Family and friends will meet at a restaurant following the burial to share stories. Dress casual and wear something purple. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.