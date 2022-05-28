JOHNSON CITY - Rebecca “Becky” Grindstaff of Johnson City, TN passed away suddenly on March 14, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Gerald B. Price and the late Elizabeth "Lois" Jervis Price (deceased, October 9, 2021, related to COVID).
She is predeceased by her love and husband, William Joseph “Joe” Grindstaff; and her five siblings, George Timothy Price, Elizabeth “Libby” Anne Statham, John Paul Price, Gerald B. Price Jr., and Robert Phillip Price. Becky was born in Johnson City, TN in the old hospital and lived a life of adventure, living in Wisconsin, New York and North Carolina at various times. Becky leaves behind her beloved children; son, Joseph Nicholas “Nick” Grindstaff & Danielle along with three grandchildren; Daniel, Dylan and Scarlett Josie; and daughter, Rebecca Leah Daily & Jay and grandson, Henry.
Becky worked for East Tennessee State University for 30 years in various departments, including History, Appalachian Studies and Social Work. She was a free spirit with a heart of gold and everyone who met her was mesmerized by her smile, laugh and generosity. She loved dearly and deeply and dreamed big for herself and even more so for those she loved. She was a loyal friend, devoted mother, wife, sister and daughter. She stood up for herself and others when needed. She often gave more of herself, and to others, than she could but would do so with a grateful heart. Becky left us too soon and will forever be missed.
A small graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 31st at the Old Butler Cemetery in Butler, TN at 11:30 am. This is her birthday and wedding anniversary to her sweetheart. The family invites you to join them as they say goodbye and reunite Becky with Joe. Family and friends will meet at a restaurant following the burial to share stories. Dress casual and wear something purple. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.