JOHNSON CITY - Rebecca Jane Ellison Hodge, 63, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Jesse & Louella Lovejoy Ellison. She had lived in Carter County for the past 44 years. She was a graduate of Frances Scott Key High School in Westminister, Maryland. Rebecca was General Manager at Red Lobster in Johnson City for several years. She retired from Century Link. Becky started her career as a waitress at the Camero Inn Restaurant in Elizabethton. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church. She will always be remembered for her kindness and giving heart.
Survivors include her children: Ashley Hodge, Bristol, VA. A nd Brian Hodge & wife Casey) Elizabethton. Eight Grandchildren: Hannah of the home, Brooke, Haley, Alissa, Gage, Emma, Camden and Bella. One Great Granddaughter: Lilly. One brother and one sister both of Pennsylvania. The father of her children: Gary Hodge.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Zion Baptist Church with Dr. Alan King officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is assisting the Hodge family