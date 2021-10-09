JOHNSON CITY - Rebecca Hampton Berry, age 69, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully September 30, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital from COVID-19 complications.
She was born and died here, among the beautiful mountains she called home for most of her life.
Her faith and family (including her beloved cat, Cleo) were the most important things in her life, and she was a long-time member of Liberty Fellowship Church. She also loved decorating for Christmas, watching movies and Star Trek, cooking, and reading.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Velma Rowe, and son Matthew Hampton. She is survived by her son Marcus Hampton, daughter Megan Davis (and husband Andrew), grandson Rowan Davis, siblings (Robin Goodman, Philip Rowe, Rosemary Leveritt, and Regina Gregg), several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
There will not be a funeral service at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
