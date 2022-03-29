Rebecca (Becky) Elaine Hodge, age 80, of Ooltewah, passed away at her home March 23, 2022 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
She was born in Mountain City, TN and raised in Sullivan County, TN. She and her husband Richard have resided in Ooltewah, TN since 1976. She was a homemaker that put her family first. She enjoyed cross-stitching and Atlanta Braves baseball. She was a nature and animal lover that took in every stray that came along and fed displaced wildlife.
Rebecca is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard D. Hodge; daughter Amy E. Powell in Chuckey, TN; daughter and son-in-law Julie and Chris Townsend in Lake Worth, FL; son and daughter in law Douglas and Ursula Hodge in Ringgold, GA; sister Geraldine Wallace in Trade, TN; grandchildren, Chance Powell (& granddaughter-in-law Kylie Powell) in Knoxville, TN, Hogan Townsend, Tyler Townsend and Sydney Townsend in Lake Worth, FL, Timothy Hodge in Bellingham, WA, Ema Hodge in Ringgold, GA, Gage Powell in McMinnville, TN and a sundry of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hunter and Ollie Grogan and her sisters Irene Warren and Betty Whitlock.
Per her request, there will be no formal visitation. A graveside service will be held in the Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton, TN at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022, where she will be buried beside her mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Sarah Cannon Fund at The American Cancer Society (https://sarahcannon.com/about/sarah-cannon-fund.dot) or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, E. Brainerd Chapel in Chattanooga, TN.