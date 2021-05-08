JOHNSON CITY - Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Weingart, M.D., 60, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, May 1, 2021 at her home.
Rebecca was born December 30, 1960 to Philip W. Weingart, M.D. and Barbara A. Stromerin Weingart in Omaha, NE at Emmanuel Deaconess Hospital. She is survived by her son Philip A. Forester, her parents and two brothers Bob Weingart (Marie) and Bill Weingart (Melissa.) Rebecca graduated from University of California, Irvine and received her medical degree from Georgetown University. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at University of Iowa.
Rebecca was a kind, loving person with her most proud accomplishment being her son, Philip. As a young woman Rebecca had a great sense of adventure. Before attending college, she backpacked through Europe, was an avid runner and later became a certified scuba diver. She enjoyed crafts, antiquing and her trips to California to visit her parents. She had a passion for helping others and was a huge advocate for donating blood.
A memorial service to commemorate the life of Rebecca “Becky” Lynn Weingart will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services. The family will receive friends after 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you attend the memorial blood drive at David Crockett High School, through Marsh Blood, on Thursday, May 13, 2021 during normal school hours.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.