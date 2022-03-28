ERWIN - Rebecca “Becky” Lennis Silvers, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Center on Aging and Health. She was a lifelong resident of Erwin and a daughter of the late Dennis and Alice Dunbar.
Becky worked in restaurants most of her life and after her retirement she enjoyed working in her flowers. She loved the Lord and was a woman of strong Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rollie Silvers and one brother, Ronald Dunbar.
Becky leaves behind to cherish her memories, three sons: George “Mab” Silvers, Donnie Dunbar (Michelle), Dennis Miller (LaVonne); one daughter, Anna Hardin (Ernest); two brothers: John Dunbar (Gail), Donald Dunbar; two sisters: Donnie Ann Love, Mary Pavon; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Committal service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 in the Silverstown Cemetery, Flag Pond Community. Reverend Pete Lloyd will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 p.m. on Friday.
