JOHNSON CITY - Rebecca “Becky” Craig Thomas, 99, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1920 in Short Pump, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Robert Augustus Craig and Nora Jane Smith Craig.
A resident at NHC Nursing Home in Johnson City, she was a long time resident of Johnson City. Rebecca graduated from James Madison College (now James Madison University) in 1942 with a BA degree and taught in public and private schools in Virginia, Connecticut, Georgia and Tennessee – most recently at Washington College Academy in Limestone, TN. Upon retiring as a teacher, she embarked on a second career and retired in 1991 as the director of the Tipton-Haynes Historic Site. Throughout her retirement years Rebecca remained active, auditing numerous business and art classes at ETSU and was licensed to sell real estate in Tennessee. She was a past president of the Washington County area AARP chapter and a past president of The Monday Club–General Federation of Woman’s Clubs/Tennessee Federation of Woman’s Clubs.
In addition to her parents, Rebecca is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Augustus Craig, Jr. and John Covert Irving Craig.
She leaves behind a son, John and his wife Mary from New York State and a daughter, Mary and her husband Paul Monaco who live in Johnson City. She is survived by five grandchildren and their spouses/significant others who live in New York and Tennessee.
The funeral service for Rebecca will be held at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Vincent Dial, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 P.M. till the service hour.
The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Rebecca loved being around a garden but due to the current situation she would have loved donations be made to the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St. Johnson City, TN 37604.
