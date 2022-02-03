SALISBURY, NC - Rebecca (Becca) Marie Watson, 41, died January 27, 2022 in Salisbury, NC. She was born June 23, 1980, the daughter of the late Dr. Kerr (Buddy) Watson and Carolyn Rambo Watson-Strachan.
Rebecca graduated from University High, Johnson City, and Sullivan University, Louisville, KY with a degree in Culinary Arts and Baking Science. She enjoyed cooking meals for friends in her home. She accepted everyone without judgment or criticism. She laughed easily and had a great smile. She was a former member of Cherokee UMC.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her father. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughters, Jade and Alexa (Lexi) Shelton, of Salisbury, NC and grandson, Kaius Houston; By brothers, Benjamin (Sonya) Watson of New Zealand, nephews Buddy and Swazey. and David (Charlotte) nephew, Eli and nieces, Grace and Hannah. By lifelong friends, Andrea Anderson and Dr Susannah Johnson Hester.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 26th at 1 p.m. at Eden UMC, 1620 Mill Springs Rd., Jonesborough. Memorials may be made to GoFundMe to aid in Lexi’s high school education. https://gofund.me/38ca449f