ELIZABETHTON - Rebecca Ann Wilson, age 67, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Hermitage Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Wilburt and Ruby Edwards Dykes. Rebecca was of the Baptist faith and a member of Hunter Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed going fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Walter David Wilson. Those left to cherish her memory include her three sons, Bart Wilson and wife Ashley, of Johnson City, Chase Wilson and wife Jenny, of Elizabethton and JR Ensor and wife Julia, of Telford; eight grandchildren, Hayden Wilson, Kylie Wilson, Gatlin Wilson, Liam Wilson, Rhett Wilson, Cale Ensor, Mathias Ensor and Olivia Whittaker.
A celebration of life service for Rebecca Ann Wilson will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Reverend Doug Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. prior to the service on Tuesday.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and the Covid Unit team at Hermitage Health Care Center for all their loving care given to Mrs. Wilson.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to The American Cancer Society, 415 Washington Avenue Elizabethton, TN 37643.
