JOHNSON CITY - Reba Qualls Pipkin, age 88, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Cornerstone Village. She was born in Walnut Grove, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James Arthur Qualls and Martha Ann McDaniel Qualls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, James Terry Pipkin; one grandson, James “Jimmy” Leslie Pipkin; four brothers, Gordon, Kenneth, Fred, and James Qualls; six sisters, Earline Killingsworth, Virgil Plunk, Lennie Curtis, Mary Christine Qualls, Freda Finach, and Inez Rains.
Reba worked in Telecommunications, and retired from Siemens in Lake Mary, Florida. In addition to her strength of character and giving nature, she was especially proud of her achievements in her career and of the many lifelong friends she made in her travels. Her favorite pastime was shopping and spending time with family.
She is survived by her three children, Nancy Carver, of Greeneville, TN, Phillip Pipkin (Dianna), of Jonesborough, TN, and William “Bill” Pipkin (Jack), of Johnson City, TN; two grandchildren, Brian Pipkin and Kimberly Carver; and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Chris Alford officiating. Music will be provided by Kristina Alford. Committal Service and Interment will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00AM in Sermon on the Mount at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to express their thanks to the management and staff at Cornerstone South for all their love and care.
In Memory of Reba’s giving nature, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, Port City Baptist Church, 2601 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664, or to the Charity of Choice.
