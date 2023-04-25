Reba Mast Freeman, 90, lost her battle with Parkinson’s on April 24, 2023.
Reba was the daughter of the late Henry Clay and Cleo Baird, born in Valle Crucis, NC.
Reba Mast Freeman, 90, lost her battle with Parkinson’s on April 24, 2023.
Reba was the daughter of the late Henry Clay and Cleo Baird, born in Valle Crucis, NC.
In addition to her parents, Reba is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her girls, Billy B. Mast, and by her second husband, Delaney T. Freeman; infant brother, Harlon Baird; and sisters, Iva Nell Saylor (late Ed) and Jewel Shipley (late Baxter).
Reba Freeman is survived by five daughters and their spouses, Judy Shoun (Jerry), Barbara Bodnar, Bonnie Roope, Joan Doyle (Mike) and Kim Terry (Steve); stepson, Larry; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with two more on the way; siblings, Tommy Baird (late Carolyn), and Henry Baird (Patsy); and many nieces and nephews.
Reba was eternally grateful for the care and companionship she received throughout the years from her grandson, Daniel. The family would like to express their appreciation for caregivers Jennifer, April, Phyllis, and the staff of Amedysis Hospice.
Reba was a long-time member of Boones Creek Baptist Church, Guaranda Baptist Church and Unaka Avenue Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. She retired from Appalachian Oil Company.
A graveside service will be held for Reba at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN. Chaplain Steven Spell will officiate, with prayer offered by her forever friend, Chloe Boyd.
Donations may be made to Parkinson’s research at www.michaeljfox.org or the Washington County Animal Shelter at www.wcjcanimalshelter.org and/or the Johnson City Fire Department.
Condolences may be sent to the Freeman/Mast family online at www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation, 2001 E Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 423-282-1521, is serving the family.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.