SULLIVAN COUNTY - Reba Mae Rasnick, age 98, of, Sullivan County passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at NHC of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Sam Lee Cross and Venia Fox Cross.

Reba was a dedicated long-time member of Calvary Memorial Baptist Church Bluff City. She loved Jesus and her family which included 5 generations. Reba retired from North American Rayon after 46 years. She enjoyed many hobbies; gardening, sewing, fishing, jigsaw puzzles and was a fan of watching NASCAR, TN basketball, and Wheel of Fortune.

