SULLIVAN COUNTY - Reba Mae Rasnick, age 98, of, Sullivan County passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at NHC of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Sam Lee Cross and Venia Fox Cross.
Reba was a dedicated long-time member of Calvary Memorial Baptist Church Bluff City. She loved Jesus and her family which included 5 generations. Reba retired from North American Rayon after 46 years. She enjoyed many hobbies; gardening, sewing, fishing, jigsaw puzzles and was a fan of watching NASCAR, TN basketball, and Wheel of Fortune.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Venia Cross; beloved husband Lewis Rasnick, her brother George (Ruby) Cross and also 3 sisters who went to be with the Lord as children. Son-in-law, Howard McAninch; Son-in-law, Roy Robbins, and Daughter-in-law, Roxie Bare Williams.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children; loving daughter, Margaret Robbins of Piney Flats and son John Williams of Blountville; 5 grandchildren; Jr (Kim) McAninch , Keith (Deana) McAninch, Steve Willams (Amanda Sherfey), Julie (Jason) Massey, and Jamie (Jason) Miller; 7 great-grandchildren; Ashley (Josh) Hoopert, Adam (Georja) McAninch, Dylan (Caitlin) McAninch , Austin (Briena) McAninch, Kendra McAninch, Mindy Mille , and Jaxon Massey; 2 great-great grandchildren; Rileigh Hoopert and Keaton McAninch; a dear stepdaughter Teresa (Danny) Shephard and loving niece Tammy (Robert) Etherton..
Reba was also blessed with an extended family of stepchildren and many special step grandchildren. She had cherished pets over the years along with a dog “Sissy” who she held
close to her heart for 16 years.
A service to honor the life of Reba Rasnick will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Mr. Paul Maye officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM prior to the service on Wednesday.
The graveside will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Calvary Memorial Baptist Church, Bluff City, TN.
