LIMESTONE - Reba L. Johnson Silvers age 86, of Limestone, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning July 26, 2020 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mrs. Silvers was a homemaker and a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, known as Granny to most.
Mrs. Silvers was an amazing cook, feeding work hands for many years. No matter if you were family, friend or a stranger you were welcome to a meal at her table.
She leaves to mourn her passing: three sons and daughters-in-law and six daughters and sons-in-law: Lonnie and Katie Silvers, Robert and Terri Silvers all of Limestone, Bruce Silvers and Angela Franklin of Afton, Geneva and Billy Willis of Telford, Imogene Silvers and the late Albert Smith, Betty and Lynn Roberts, Wanda and Junior Fox, Marylou and Gary Hays, Sara and Ronnie Kilgore all of Limestone; twenty-five grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, eighteen great-great- grandchildren with three on the way, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Silvers was the daughter of the late Lee and Cora Reynolds Johnson and was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years: Elroy Silvers and an infant daughter: Lois Ann Silvers. Also proceeding her in death were four sisters: Irene Smith and Willie Fischer of Michigan, and CoraLee Ramsey and Voneeda Ramsey of Limestone; two brothers: Milford Johnson of Greeneville and Albert Johnson of Jonesborough; a grandson: BJ Roberts and great grandson: Corey Starkweather.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 – 7 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Tim Roach and David Reece officiating.
Interment will be on Wednesday morning at 11 am in Limestone Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 10 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons-in-law.
Honorary pallbearer will be a special nephew Carl “Willis” Estep of Limestone.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.