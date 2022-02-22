JOHNSON CITY - Raymond Red Cloud Owen, age 76, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in New York City, NY, a son of the late Samuel Red Cloud Owen and Minnie Adkins Owen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one uncle, ZuZue Red Cloud; one aunt, Ramona Red Cloud; two brothers, Joseph Owen and Arnold Owen; one sister, Leona Owen.
Raymond was of the Catholic faith and had worked as a Customer Service Representative with the Internal Revenue Service. He and his wife have been Foster Parents for 40 years. He was a Mason and a member of the Eastern Star. Raymond was an avid Model Railroader having collected numerous trains throughout his life. He was also an avid animal lover, loved riding motorcycles and taking trips.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Denise Owen; two twin daughters, Jamie Guerra and husband Juan Sanchez, and Josephine Guerra; two sons, Zachary D. Owen and Andrew C. Capps; three grandchildren, Justin Hinderliter, Gage Galasso, and Jada Sanchez; two great grandchildren, Theodore Hinderliter and Isabela Hinderliter; two brothers and sister-in-laws, Powhatan Owen and wife Carol, and Paul Red Cloud Owen and wife Margaret; one sister, Ramona Smith and husband Michael; one brother-in-law, David Alicea; several nieces and nephews; his dogs, Drew, Dixie, Lily Belle and Max; and his cats, Phoebe and Midnight.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 25, 2022 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00PM with Father Dustin Collins officiating.
