JOHNSON CITY - Raymond R. Laws, 92, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his residence.
Raymond was a native of Burnsville, NC, and a resident of Johnson City for most of his life. He was a son of the late Walter and Ella Jay Ray Laws.
Raymond retired as a Supervisor from Gordon’s Furniture following twenty-one years of employment.
He was a member of Cherokee Community Independent Freewill Baptist Church.
Raymond enjoyed working in his vegetable garden through the years and going to church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Laws, six brothers, Roscoe, Ralph, Rassie, Paul, Zeph and Albert, three sisters, Geneva, Florence and Bernice.
Raymond is survived by his wife of seventy years, Dora Barnett Laws; two daughters, Loretta Hill and husband Ricky, Johnson City, Sandra Haas, Johnson City; one sister, Mary Ledford, Burnsville; one granddaughter, Misty Miller and husband willie, Elizabethton; one grandson, Coty Hill and wife Stephanie, Greeneville; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Raymond will be conducted Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor David Montgomery, officiating.
The graveside committal service will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from men of the church.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The family requests those in attendance please wear a mask or protective face covering, and practice appropriate social distancing.
Those who prefer to make memorial donations in Raymond’s name in-lieu-of flowers may do so to Cherokee Community Independent Freewill Baptist Church, 464 Bill Bennett Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Laws family.