Raymond Kenneth Horne, age 83, passed away Tuesday (May 3, 2022) at his home. Born October 16, 1938 in Rowe, Virginia, he was the son of the late John David Horne and Grace Sisk Horne Rasnake. He married the love of his life, Deladis Wilson in 1957. Together they raised two sons, David and Jeffrey. He worked for the Island Creek Coal Company for twenty-five years and was a lifelong member of the UMWA. He spent his early life in Buchanan County, moving to Russell County in 1977. In 1995 he moved to Abingdon, Virginia and made Jonesborough, Tennessee his home in 2008. He was a member of the Bethesda United Methodist Church, and was an avid fisherman. He was one of the world’s most kind, thoughtful, and gentle men.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deladis Wilson Horne in 2017 and one son, David E. Horne.
Survivors include his brother, Lee Rasnake and wife, Kim of Blacksburg, Virginia; sister, Rita Vance of Statesville, North Carolina; son, Jeffrey Horne and wife, Debbie of Troutdale, Virginia; two grandsons, Joshua Horne and wife, Lacy and Tristan Horne both of Johnson City, Tennessee and one granddaughter, Sarah Horne of Abingdon, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Joshua, Jacob, Madison and Mackenzie and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM Tuesday in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bryan Orchard officiating. UMWA Honors will be conducted by the United Mine Workers of America Sub 28 Chaplain Corp. Interment will follow in the Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia.
Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Honaker Funeral Home on Monday from 6 PM until 8 PM.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.