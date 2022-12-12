June 2, 1939 – December 10, 2022

BUTLER - Raymond Hill, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home in Butler, Tennessee. Born in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Floyd and Ruth Whitehead Hill. Raymond was a graduate of Hampton High School and later went on to obtain bachelor and masters degrees from East Tennessee State University. As a life-long educator, Raymond began his career as a teacher at a two-room school in Poga, Tennessee before moving on to spend 25 years as a teacher and assistant principal at Hampton High School. He also served as principal at Siam Middle School and Hampton Elementary School before transitioning to leadership roles at the Carter County Board of Education. He served as Assistant Director of Schools from 1997-1999 and ultimately served as Director of Schools from 1999 until his retirement in 2001. Raymond was inducted into the Carter County Educators Hall of Fame in 2019 in recognition of his contributions in educating thousands of Carter County children during his nearly 42 years of serving as a teacher, principal, coach, and mentor.

