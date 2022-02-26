Raymond Clay Sharrow completed his journey through life on February 23, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, TN, surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born May 16, 1939, in Bloomsburg, PA, to Raymond C. Sharrow and Cora Ortwine Sharrow, their only child, but one of many cousins who spent time together on their grandfather’s farm or hunting and fishing. Ray was a graduate of Bloomsburg HS where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. In 1961, Ray received a Bachelor of Science degree from Susquehanna University with a business major. He was a brother of Phi Mu Delta fraternity and was the house manager. He married his college sweetheart, Virginia Kratz, in 1962
Ray was a veteran of the US Air Force, based at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls, Montana where he first served as manager of the Officers Club and then a member of the Auditor General Staff. He received an honorable discharge as a 1st Lieutenant.
Ray worked for public accounting firms in Chicago, New York, and Richmond, VA when he decided to seek a career with less travel to be able to spend more time with his young family. In 1969, Ray accepted a position with Fieldcrest Mills, Inc., Eden, NC, as Director of Internal Auditing and remained in that position until early retirement in 1994. During this time Ray was an active member of the Eden Jaycees and served as its treasurer. Following retirement, Ray assisted seniors with income tax preparation and delivered Meals on Wheels. He also produced wood crafts and baked goods for bazaars at the Church of Epiphany.
In 2015, Ray and Ginny relocated to Jonesborough, TN, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. “Papa Ray” was the role he cherished most in his life. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, and children: Elizabeth Anne (Beth) Edwards, and Randolph Clay (Randy) Sharrow, both of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, Randolph Tucker Sharrow, Lindsey Virginia Edwards, and Lydia Grace Sharrow.
A service of remembrance will be held in the memorial garden of the Church of Epiphany, Eden, NC, on April 16.
Ray was usually a quiet man who never sought the spotlight, but he was steady, dependable, and highly supportive of his family and encouraged them in any way possible. He provided guidance and strength for each of them.
For those who wish, memorials may be sent to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N, Roan St., Johnson City, TN, 37601. This is where he found Miss Lexi, his feline companion for the past two years.
This obituary was lovingly written by the Sharrow family.
