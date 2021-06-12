Ray Tuason Macomb, 51, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. His journey began March 23, 1970 in San Diego, California. His path led him to attend the University of North Florida and to proudly serve in the United States Airforce. He carried that dedication & compassion into the medical profession. After settling in Tennessee in 2003, he became a Monitor Station Technician at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. With a passion for life, he loved to travel, he was an ardent animal rescue advocate that contributed to Hope for Paws & Save the Manatees, and was devoted to his family.
He was preceded in death by his father: Ruben Panlaqui Macomb. He is survived by his wife: Elitha Grindstaff Macomb, his daughters: Candi Spock and Vanessa Stout, his grandchildren: Bryan, Dominick, Jaden and Kylie; all of Elizabethton, TN. His mother: Rizalina Macomb of Ponte Vedra, FL., his brother's: Ruben T. (Nadeine) Macomb and Ronald (Elaine) Macomb, his niece Nicole and nephew Logan, all of Jacksonville, FL.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00pm on June 19, 2021 at the Heartland Fellowship in Elizabethton, TN. He will make one last journey to rest with his father at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. on July 23, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Macomb Family.