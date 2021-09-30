Ray Replogle, age 72, passed away September 22, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital after a brief illness.
Psalm 116:15 Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.
Ray loved life and had a great sense of humor. He loved the Lord and his church family at Boones Creek Bible Church. Ray never met a stranger; he was always there to help anyone who needed it. He loved our little farm doing odd jobs and raising a garden. He retired from Caterpillar Plant in West Tennessee in 2012. Ray was a Vietnam Veteran in the First Infantry Division SP4 L4 for 3 years with honorable discharge.
He was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Murline Replogle and his daughter Penni Lynn Replogle.
Ray is survived by his wife Penni L. Replogle; his sister Guyline Foutch and her husband Edward Lee; daughters: Melanie McDaniel and her husband Brannon, Nikki Replogle and her stepdaughter Jessica Price, stepson Casey Blevins and his wife Katrina; grandchildren: Kala Bland, Brodie McDaniel, Banks McDaniel, Summer Blevins, Caley Blevins.
A celebration of life will be conducted Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Boones Creek Bible Church, 1528 Old Gray Station Road, Johnson City, TN. Pastor Dale Cunningham will be officiating. A meal will be provided by the church in the fellowship hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boones Creek Bible Church.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Replogle Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.