GRAY - Ray Miller Umbarger, age 88, met his wife of 62 years at the gates of Glory on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Ray was a resident of Gray, Tennessee. He was born in Johnson City to the late Lloyd M. and Edna Culvahouse Umbarger.
Ray was a loving husband, father and granddaddy. He was a strong and kind man who was devoted to his family. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time with his granddaughter, cooking for his wife, and piddling. He was known to be able to fix anything. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge # 486 and was a 35+ year employee of Sprint and its affiliates.
In addition to his parents; Ray was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 62 years, Vivian Umbarger, and his brothers; Edward, Hobart, and William B. Umbarger.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Becky Hayes and her husband, Johnny, and Donna Palmer and her husband, Bryan, one granddaughter; Autumn Taylor Palmer, and his sister; Ruth Berdeaux. Several nieces and nephews also remain to carry on his legacy.
A graveside service to honor the life of Ray Miller Umbarger will be conducted on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The graveside service will be conducted at the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of the COVID unit at the Johnson City Medical Center.
In Lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to The Masonic Lodge #486 Address: 304 W Watauga Ave, Johnson City, TN 37604 Phone: 423-928-4342.