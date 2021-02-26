HAMPTON - Ray Luther Walsh, 93, Hampton, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Riley L. & Madgie Stout Walsh. Ray was a 1945 graduate of the Watauga Academy, Butler. He served in the United States Army during World War II and the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a retired Millwright and Mechanic. He was a member of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters: Selma Marlow, Christine Stout, Lois, and Barbara Woodin and four brothers: Lee Walsh, Riley Walsh, Berl Walsh, and Alvin Walsh.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years: Margie Arnett Walsh. A Daughter & Son-In-Law: Patricia (Steve) Maddux. A Grandson: Jeremy Edwards. Two Sisters: JoAnne Shoemaker of Florida and Shirley (Jim) Massey of Arizona Two Brothers: Bert (Ruth) Walsh of Florida and Earl (Julie) Walsh of Butler. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 04, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Brandon Young officiating. Music will be provided by Brandon, Dara & Grayson Young. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Section) . Active Pallbearers will be Bill Marlowe, Randy Marlowe, Andy Arnett, Michael Walsh, Bob Arnett and Jerry Smalling. Military Honors will be provided by Boone Dam #4933. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.