JOHNSON CITY - Luther Ray Good, 65, Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 27, 2021, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Ray was born July 1, 1956, in Johnson City, to Shirley Thornburg Good, of Baileyton, and the late Luther G. Good.
He was a 1975 graduate of Daniel Boone High School.
Ray was employed at Builders First Source, Gray, for more than twenty years. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, reading his Bible, and making all kinds of things.
Ray was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church, a faithful man of God, and loved by all. His greatest desire was to see all of his friends and loved ones accept the Lord as their savior and be saved.
In addition to his father Luther, Ray was preceded in death by two grandsons, a brother, Terry Good, several aunts and uncles.
Survivors, in addition to his mother Shirley, include his wife, Linda T. Good; son, Daniel Good (Crista); daughters, Melissa Stull (Shane), and Lisa Good (Jeff); daughters by marriage, Kim Culbertson (Cliff) and Kristie Murray (Bill); siblings Martha Estep (Randy), Stevie Good (Sherry), Bobby Good, and Betty Manley (Dustin); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ray’s wife Linda would like to thank their church family and Builders First Source for their love, prayers, and support. Special thanks are extended to Ballad Hospice for their care, love and support during these difficult times. The nurses provided such wonderful care, and it is so greatly appreciated.
The funeral service for Ray will be conducted Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 12:30 P.M., at First Freewill Baptist Church, 302 Colorado St., Johnson City, TN 37601, with Pastors Tony Trott and David Foster, officiating.
The graveside committal service will immediately follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family members.
The family will receive friends Wednesday in the sanctuary of the church prior to the service from 11:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M., and other times at Ray and Linda’s home, or his mother Shirley’s home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Good family. (928-6111)