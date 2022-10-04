ELIZABETHTON - Ray Glover, 81, of Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, from injuries suffered from a fall earlier in the week. He passed peacefully with his family by his bedside.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jeanette, of the home; daughter Renee Erwin and her husband, Jeff, of Elizabethton; son Boyd “Chip” Glover of Fort Lauderdale, FL; granddaughter April Reece and her husband, Aaron, of Elizabethton; and great-grandson Dawson Reece, of Elizabethton. Ray is also survived by a sister, Nell Taylor, and her husband Larry, of Mount Carmel, TN; a brother, Johnny Glover, and his wife Judy, of Hampton, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive, including a very close nephew, Josh Taylor, of Bradenton, FL.

