HAMPTON - Ray Anthony Harmon, 62, Hampton passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital after an extended illness. A native of Carter County, he was a son of Cordia Ellen Hazelwood Harmon Berry and the late Bobby Ray Harmon & the late Billy Jack Berry. Ray was a graduate of Hampton High School. He was a former Butcher at Browns Supermarket, former owner of Cole’s Tackle Box and a Machine Operator at Colorworks. Ray was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and marksmanship. He also loved spending time with friends on Dennis Cove Mountain. He was a member of Union Baptist Church. In addition to his Father & Stepfather, he was preceded in death by a sister: Bobbi Harmon.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife of 36 years: Rebecca Shingleton Harmon. Two Children: Cole Harmon and Caley Harmon. His Brother: Mark Berry & wife Terri, several nieces and nephews, two great nephews and his special “Hey Babe” Taylor.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Donald Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Bunton Cemetery, Buntontown Road, Butler. Active Pallbearers will be: Billy Berry, Adam Berry, Joshua Pierce, Jamie Erickson, Gator Bowling, Brandon Stout, Nick Montgomery and Shane Simerly. Honorary Pallbearers will be: John Simerly, Ike Fortner, Fred Simerly, Ron Whitehead, Carl Lee Hazelwood, Bob Phillips and the rest of his Mountain and Bass Club Friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605-4255. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service 1 p.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Harmon family.