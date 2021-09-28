ELIZABETHTON - Randy Ray McKeehan, 56, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. Randy was born August 5, 1965 in Elizabethton. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Randy was retired from the United States Army after 20 years of service and served six years in the National Guard. He served tours of duty in Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. He received the following honors, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 20 years of Device Silver, Three Bronze Service Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and several service metals. He loved to fish, hunt and ride his motorcycle. He was of the Christian Faith.
Survivors include his parents: Bobby & Devonia Lewis McKeehan and Randy W. Arnett. Two Sons: Curtis Bradley McKeehan and Dalton Ray McKeehan, His sister: Lisa Young, two nephews: Chase and Christopher Young.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, New Section, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home with Pastor Todd Huston Minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by Tennessee Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to USO.org to Support Troops and their families, The Wounded Warrior Project or to DAV Disabled Veterans Charitable Services and Trust.
Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the McKeehan Family.