ELIZABETHTON - Randy Perry, age 56, of Elizabethton TN, passed away August 03, 2020 at his residence. Randy He was an auto mechanic and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and horseback riding. He was the son of the late Walter Perry Sr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Perry and great nephew, Chris Davis. Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Goldie Mae Perry; daughters, Misty Bowers and Robyn Carey; sisters, Carolyn Sue Peters, Lucy Cox and husband Paul, Sandy Davis and husband Mark; brothers, Walter Perry Jr, Warren Perry and wife Linda, John Perry and wife Kathy, and Arthur Perry; grandchildren, Hayden Bowers, Haylee Bowers, Jasmine Carey, Kobe Carey, and Trevon Carey; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Randy Perry, and his brother Dennis Perry will be conducted at 7:00 P.M, Friday, August 07, 2020 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Mr. Warren Perry officiating. Music will be by Sheena Crosswhite. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. prior to the service on Friday.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M, Saturday, August 08, 2020 at Pearl Bowers Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Davis, David Carter, Mikey Peters, Raymond Mann, Mike Williams, Stanley Crosswhite, and Paul Cox. Honorary pallbearers are Caleb Pruett, Noah Pippin, and Glenn Booher. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 A.M. to go into procession to the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation / funeral service are required to wear a mask/ and or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Perry family.