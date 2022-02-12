Randy Keith Hubbard passed away Monday February 7, 2022, as the result of a motorcycle accident in Daytona.
Randy was born on April 3, 1971 in Johnson City, TN to parents Bobby Glen Hubbard and Sheila Marcus Hubbard.
Randy was a natural entertainer and brought light, love and laughter everywhere he went. He was an avid movie lover and an accomplished actor. Randy never knew a stranger; everyone was just a friend he had not met yet, a mantra his grandmother had lived by. He emanated positive energy, and it was contagious, like his smile. Some of his favorite adventures were passing his solo flight in a Cessna 152 in 1998, thank you, Bill Powley CFI; riding the Dragon on his motorcycle in Gatlinburg; and skydiving in Georgia.
He was a member of the Happy Valley High School Class of 1989.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory are his beloved fiancé LeNelle Stephens, cherished daughter Macee Bree Hubbard (Jillian Graham), loved siblings, brother Jeffrey Hubbard (Rosie), sisters Angelia Guinn (Chris) and Leanne Loggins (Michael Chester), Great aunts Norma Hayes, Jan Bowman, Pat Bolinger, Great uncles Richard Marcus and Ken Belcher, loved in-laws Tommie L. and Dorothy Pittman; Joshua Hartner (Rachel), Cory Hartner (Kelly), and Jeremy Stephens (CeCe), Allen Pittman (Heidi), Marla Reguero (Jose), Myrell Pittman; beloved step-grandchildren who called him Glampaw, Sadie, Jackson and Layla; numerous cherished cousins, his best friends forever Travis and Kevin Chesser and Tim Franklin, his work brothers and sisters at RideNow MotorSports, Daytona Beach, FL; his beloved fur babies, Little Bitty, Sheldon, Penny, Blaze, and Gypsy; too many friends and former co-workers to list. He loved you All and cherished your friendships.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Glenn and Geneva Evelyn Cox Marcus, Charles Gayther and Geneva Hubbard, great grandparents Robert C. and Inez Peters Cox, several great aunts and uncles, special cousin Jacob Fulton, many friends. What a reunion and welcoming party Randy had entering Heaven!
A celebration of life will be held in May or June, 2022 at his favorite place on Earth, the Marcus Mountain property. Details will be announced.
Many thanks for the Rescue team, doctors and nurses at Halifax Medical Center, Pastors Kennedy Jacobs and Tim, the professionals at Lohman Funeral Home, and all the loving friends and family who lifted him and his family up in love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or an animal charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements by Lohman Funeral Home, Daytona Beach.