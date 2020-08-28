UNICOI - Randy Gardner, age 56, Unicoi, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of Homer Matthew Gardner and the late Linda Kay Bryant Gardner who passed away on February 25, 2012.
Randy was a graduate of Unicoi County High School. He attended Carson Newman College where he received a football scholarship. He also attended East Tennessee State University where he played football.
Randy was a Senior Regional Project Manager for MOR PPM where he was employed for over thirty years. He was a member of Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church. Randy was proud to receive Jesus as his Savior last year.
He was a member of the Erwin Elks Lodge #1985, the Jonesborough Moose Lodge and the Jonesborough VFW Post 9724. Randy was a loving and devoted son, brother, father, uncle, and friend. He loved riding horses, camping on the river, and riding his Harley's no matter rain or shine. He has mentored and guided many over the years and leaves a legacy of stories and memories for us all.
In addition to his father, Homer Gardner he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved Donna Gardner, Jonesborough; two daughters: Ali Gardner, Unicoi and Chelsey Gardner, Johnson City; one brother, Mark Gardner, Unicoi; special nieces, Katie Gardner, Unicoi, and Lorinda Hardin, Carter County.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 10:00 A.M until the hour of service at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Bobby Campbell will officiate at the 1:30 P.M. Celebration of Life Service. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mark Gardner, Chad Edwards, Steve Edwards, Mark Howell, Doc Clark, Dennis Vance, Tim Edwards, Chuck Vanhoy and Randy Arrowood.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations be made in memory of Randy to help defer funeral expenses: Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Gardner family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Gardner family. (423) 743-1380.