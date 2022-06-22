JOHNSON CITY - Randy William Cooper, age 69, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 20, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Virgil Cooper and Marynell Cambell. Randy was self-employed most of his life. He was funny, honest and the type of person you could not help but like. He loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball and basketball. Randy was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Deloris Fay Cooper. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Todd Cooper; brothers, Fred Cooper and family, Gary Cooper (Martha) and family and Scotty Cooper (Rhonda) and family; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Randy William Cooper will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service and committal will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 24, 2022 in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Freddie Cooper, Scotty Cooper, Robert Cooper, Chris Cooper, Clayton Osborne and Dave Sexton. Honorary Pallbearer will be Gary Cooper. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Friday.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Shirley Sutphin for all her help through this difficult time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Cooper family. Office: 423-543-5544